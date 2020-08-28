Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones called Laurel Hill home

LAURINBURG — There is almost no limit to what can be learned when digging around in history, and a prime example is learning that Laurel Hill produced a Major League Baseball player in the 1940s.

Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones was born in Dillon, South Carolina, in 1925, but ultimately considered Laurel Hill to be his home.

“Jones grew up in the Laurel Hill community and graduated from Laurel Hill High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete,” said Al Blades of Laurel Hill. “Following high school graduation, he joined the Navy. When he returned home he began playing in the amateur Palmetto League, where the major-league scouts soon discovered him.”

In 1947, Jones signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“In 1950, he played in the World Series against the New York Yankees,” said Blades. “That Phillies team was known as the Whiz Kids due to their youth.

“Jones played in the National League All-StarGgame in 1950 and 1951,” continued Blades. “During his 15-year career as a third baseman with the Phillies, Reds and Cleveland Indians, Jones had a .258 batting average with a career 190 home runs with 812 RBI. Jones was the premiere third baseman for Phillies fans until the rise of Mike Schmidt in the 1970s.”

Blades was introduced to Jones through his family when he came back for a visit.

“I first met Puddin’ Head in the 1980s,” said Blades. “I went to church with his family and, on one of his visits home, his family invited me to come over and meet him. I had grown up knowing who Puddin’ Head was through my lifelong interest in baseball.

“When he passed in 1983, his family asked if I would be a pallbearer,” continued Blades. “It was truly an honor. I come visit his grave on his birthday every year and place a baseball by the flowers to honor his memory.”

Jones was laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg. located across from Scotland High School.

Blades’ love for baseball does not end with Puddin’ Head. As a lifelong fan of the sport, he continues to honor the memories of other ballplayers as well.

“I had the opportunity to visit a cemetery in Brooklyn when I was visiting my daughter while she lived there,” said Blades. “Jackie Robinson was buried there and, when I visited his grave, it was covered in baseballs and baseball memorabilia.

“Sometime later, I had the opportunity to visit Arlington National Cemetery where Abner Doubleday is buried,” continued Blades. “ Doubleday was believed to be the inventor of baseball. His grave was also covered in baseballs and memorabilia.”

Visiting those sites gave Blades an idea.

“After coming home, I had a thought,” said Blades. “I knew of Puddin’ Head but I didn’t want to stop there. I began looking up past baseball players that had passed away in surrounding areas. So now, I visit the gravesites that I can and place a baseball on each one to honor them.

“Just a couple weeks ago I visited a cemetery in Cheraw, South Carolina,” continued Blades. “I went to the gravesite of Tom Brewer, who played for the Boston Red Sox. The baseball field at Cheraw High School is named after him as well.”

