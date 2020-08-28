Partners in Ministry asking for school supplies

EAST LAURINBURG — Despite learning going online for the first nine-weeks of school, COVID-19 has created a greater need in the community and Partners in Ministry is hoping to help.

A “Back to School Supply Drive” fundraiser will be held on Sept. 6 by the Strengthening Youth through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math After-School Program.

“Our SYSTEM After-School Program deals directly with children, youth, and families in Scotland County,” said Program Development and Outreach Coordinator Chanel McClennahan. “SYSTEM has engaged elementary and middle school students in creative hands-on, minds-on exposure to and nurture in science, technology, engineering and math education.”

The organization is asking for supplies for elementary and middle school students. The supplies include No. 2 pencils, ballpoint pens, sharpeners, scissors, pocket folders, index cards, three-hold punch, graphing calculator, washable markers, crayons, highlighters and more.

”It is important that we continue to educate and provide the same STEM education for our youth especially during this pandemic,” McClennahan said. “Many SYSTEM children live in a low or middle-class home where financial stability isn’t easy. SYSTEM decided to start a Back-to-School Drive/Fundraiser for those households that cannot afford such items for their children’s education.”

McClennahan continued by adding that school supplies are an equalizer that empowers kids to start the new year on equal footing with their peers and allows them to focus on learning and thriving at school.

“Even though a pandemic has hit America, students are still in need of school supplies and unfortunately, many families cannot afford these items due to job loss and financial issues,” McClennahan said. “Education does not stop because of COVID-19 and caring and nurturing does not stop either.”

PIM is also taking monetary donations through its Facebook page to buy supplies as well if people are unable to purchase anything at this time.

“The economic uncertainty and school disruptions caused by COVID-19 have created an even greater need, as some of the families we serve face job loss, reduced work hours, and the added strain of distance learning,” McClennahan said. “At the same time, social distancing, work from home schedules and church closures mean traditional school supply drives aren’t possible. Partners in Ministry wants to ensure children have the essential to learn and succeed in online classes while virtually learning.”

The school supplies will be distributed to students on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. in a car lineup for the health and safety of both volunteers and families. The supply drive will end on Sept. 4. Supply drop-offs can be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Partners in Ministry.

“We’re asking all of our SYSTEM After-school parents to participate in their child’s school supplies giveaways,” McClennahan said. “Students that are registered with SYSTEM After-school Program are able to receive items and they will remain in their cars. We will not turn any child down who does show up to our back-to-school drive. We really hope we can get a lot of donations from the community to help every child in need of school supplies.”

For information or to donate visit the Partners in Ministry Facebook page or contact 910-277-3355.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].