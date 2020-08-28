Panthers’ offense may resemble Saints with Bridgewater at QB

CHARLOTTE — If you can’t beat ‘em, borrow from them.

The Carolina Panthers’ offense could look a lot like the division champion New Orleans Saints this season. That means short, quick-hitting passes underneath and creating catch-and-run opportunities for receivers.

New starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spent two seasons working behind Drew Brees in New Orleans, including one year there with Joe Brady, now Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Both have extensive knowledge of how the Saints’ system works.

“Teddy, for us, is exactly what we want,” said energetic first-year coach Matt Rhule, who inherits a major rebuilding project in Carolina. “This offense in general, when you look at in New Orleans, that iteration of it where Joe first learned it, is not necessarily a vertical, down-the-field passing game as much as it is a catch-and-run, underneath, matchup-type passing game.”

The Panthers would seem to have the personnel to pull it off.

They’ve compiled a track team of sorts on offense with running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and newcomer Robby Anderson all with big-time playmaking ability. They all can beat you deep, and Rhule wouldn’t rule out the Panthers often testing those waters, saying “Teddy’s got a great arm.”

Bridgewater replaces Cam Newton and is hoping to complete a comeback of sorts and cement his role as a full-time NFL starter.

He started his first two seasons with the Vikings before a devastating knee injury during training camp in 2016 essentially sidelined him completely for two years. He’s spent the past two years backing up Brees in New Orleans, going 5-0 as a starter in 2019 after Brees injured his thumb.

Though the Panthers run a scheme similar to the Saints, Bridgewater said he plans to do things his way.

“One of the biggest problems I had my first year in New Orleans was I wanted to be like Drew. I had to do everything Drew did in order to have success like Drew,” Bridgewater said. “But eventually, I learned that Drew Brees is Drew Brees. I’m Teddy Bridgewater. Cam Newton is Cam Newton.

“So I can’t go out there and try to be something that I’m not. I play the game the way I play it. I carry myself the way I carry myself, and I’m going to live and die by that.”