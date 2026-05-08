RichmondCC builds mentoring program through peer training

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is building a peer mentoring program that pairs experienced students with new students to foster academic success, social integration and retention. Peer mentors provide guidance on navigating campus life, developing study skills and increasing student belonging.

RichmondCC now has three students who are NASPA Certified Peer Mentors after completing the 12-hour certified peer educator training. They are Rhonda Jones, Emmaleigh Hoffman and Lester Crawford.

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession. NASPA’s work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy and research across the globe.

Students who complete the training and pass the online test earn their Certified Peer Educator (CPE) Certification. This certification confirms they have been trained in core skills that will enhance their abilities as leaders, role models, activists and team members.

RichmondCC also has four Certified Peer Educators who completed the Certified Peer Educator Train-the-Trainer course. They are RichmondCC advisors Tonya Chavis, Sandra Ellis, Chris Gardner and Rebecca Bradley.

NASPA’s Certified Peer Educator (CPE) Train-the-Trainer course enables advisors to facilitate the CPE curriculum to their students, leading them through the training and certifying them upon passing the CPE certifying exam. This program has proven to effectively build and sustain peer education groups on college campuses.

RichmondCC will use these trained individuals to build its new peer mentoring program A.S.C.E.N.D, which stands for Aspiring Students Connecting to Empower New Directions. This

peer-to-peer mentoring club allows students to connect, make new friends, build new skills and shape their future goals.

The club meets every Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Lee Building, room 21, Hamlet Campus, and every first and third Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Lee Building, room 15, Hamlet Campus. Students will have access to skills building activities, service-learning projects, field trips and networking opportunities.

To learn more or to get involved, contact RichmondCC Director of Counseling Chris Gardner at [email protected] or (910) 410-1731.