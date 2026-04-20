Lady Scots shine onSenior Night in 8-1 win

LAURINBURG —Scotland Softball continued its impressive win streak with a convincing win over the Purnell Swett Rams, 8-1, on Senior Night Friday. Seniors Kinsey Hamilton, Addison Lewis and Ramsey Hale were all honored pre-game and went out fittingly in front of friends and family.

The Scots scored five runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Scotland outhit the Rams by a margin of 5 – 3. Hamilton, Lewis and Hale recorded a hit, while Hamilton drove in two runs. Khloe Radford and Haydynn Lowery added a hit, with Lowery hitting a solo homer in the fifth inning. Lowery pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, walking four batters and striking out four.

“Ramsey Hale, Kinsey Hamilton and Addison Lewis are a nucleus; when they came in as freshmen, they stayed locked in,” head coach Adam Romaine said. “You can’t ask for better girls; the camaraderie and energy they bring to the team have been here every year.”

The Lady Scots (12-7) will be on the road to face the Lumberton Pirates on Tuesday at 6 p.m.