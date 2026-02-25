LAURINBURG —Senior Zaymon Gibson scored 13 points as the Fighting Scots boys’ basketball team was defeated by the West Brunswick Trojans in the first round of the playoffs, 64-43, on Tuesday.

Sophomore Kam Prince added 12 points, but despite making the playoffs and securing their highest win total (11) in two years, the season ended in heartbreak.

“We turned the ball over too much and gave up way too many rebounds,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said. “The feeling that the players are experiencing right now motivates us to put in the hard work so we don’t feel this way again.”

Scotland was outscored in the second quarter 21-6 after ending the first quarter down 20-11. The second half was much better as the Scots outscored the Trojans 26-23, but the damage had already been done, as their second-quarter deficit proved too much to overcome.

Cobb’s squad can mark this season as a success, especially for a team that entered the year with little to no expectations. Next year offers a chance to take a step forward and position themselves among the elite in the Tri-County Conference.

“I’m super proud of my guys. We had a good season; coming off a six-win total last year, nobody expected us to win 11 games. This team put in the work and got better. It’s only up from here,” Cobb said.

