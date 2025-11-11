It was a packed house at the XP Training Center for the annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Carolina Hearts Chamber on the Half Shell. All 500 tickets sold out for Saturday’s event, which featured all-you-can-eat oysters, shrimp, chicken wings, and hushpuppies. Guests also enjoyed live music from Whiskey Pines. This year marked the first time the event was held at the XP Training Center, after previously taking place at St. Andrews University’s Equestrian Center. The move came after the university’s closure in May. New volunteers were also on deck, as Scotland County Schools students stepped in to deliver oysters, which was a role previously filled by St. Andrews student-athletes.