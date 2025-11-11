LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is ushering in the holiday season with the return of one of the region’s favorite traditions — the 14th annual Robeson County Christmas Show, set for Dec. 5–13.

This year’s show promises to be “bigger than ever,” featuring high-energy dance routines by the talented Civettes, powerful vocal performances from youth and adult ensembles, and dazzling projections and lighting effects that bring the spirit of Christmas to life.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5; 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6; 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7; 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 11 and 12; and 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Audiences can also look forward to festive decorations and special appearances from Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and Santa Claus himself.

This year’s production will also mark the public debut of the theater’s new Annex Expansion, featuring an expanded lobby, refreshments from Sweet Relief Bakery, and photo opportunities courtesy of Photorad Photography. Guests can also explore the Carolina Ballroom, a new event space ideal for weddings, conferences and community gatherings.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the ballroom will host the Robeson County Arts Council’s “Warmth of Winter” artist craft sale, offering handmade gifts and artwork from local creators.

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors (60+) and military personnel, and $15 for students. Group rates of $25 per person are available for parties of 10 or more when purchased in advance. Season tickets, which include all six events of the 2024–25 season, are available at a 20% discount.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com

, by phone at 910-738-4339, or in person from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the theater’s administrative offices, located on the second floor (Fourth Street entrance). The lobby box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

The Carolina Civic Center reminds patrons that tickets should be purchased directly from the theater, its website or etix.com to ensure authenticity.