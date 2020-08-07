Will house about 700 pre-K to 5th-grade students

LAURINBURG — After years of consolidation plans and 19 months of construction, Scotland County Schools has the keys to South Johnson Elementary.

The school combines I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland Elementary schools in the final step in the consolidation plan that the Scotland County Board of Education has been working on for the past few years.

“We received the keys in late June, both IEJ and South Scotland Schools have been moved into the new building,” said Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield. “Faculty and staff have been busy at work getting classrooms and offices set up while following all DHHS guidelines for social distancing. South Johnson is fully operational at this point.”

The 115,368-square-foot, 49-classroom school will house roughly 700 pre-school to fifth-grade students when schools return . It features Terrazzo flooring, a full gym, large classrooms and new technology.

“We are so excited for our students, staff and community with the opening of South Johnson Elementary School,” Satterfield said. “Our students will have the opportunity for new experiences and meeting new life-long friends.”

Despite the first nine weeks being held virtually due to COVID-19, according to South Johnson Principal LaTonya McLean, the classrooms are already ready for students.

”Moving has been an exciting process, teachers could not wait to get into the building. Believe it or not, the classrooms are pretty much set up and ready,” McLean said. “Books on the bookshelves, centers prepared … some teachers even have their boards ready for day one — complete with their welcome back message and learning goals.”

McLean added that while students won’t be in the building for the first nine-weeks staff are still going to be working to ensure the connections between students and staff, despite the barriers of remote learning and that social-emotional learning will be a big focus during the first nine weeks.

“We are definitely looking forward to the day that we can safely have our students back on campus,” McLean said. “Our goal is always to inspire them but I realize even more since we’ve been out that they inspire us just as much. I can’t wait to see their little faces light up when they see their new school and learning spaces. They certainly deserve the best that we can give.”

Throughout the entire building process, construction remained on schedule despite a hurricane and global pandemic — but while the schools have the key, work is still being done.

“The process definitely does not end when you receive the key … we are still conducting daily walk-throughs to ensure that any minor issues are addressed,” McLean said. “And of course trying to find the perfect decor for each space. When people walk in, we want them to get a feel of who we are and what we stand for at South Johnson Elementary School.

So with that being said, we started with pictures of our babies. The first thing you will see when you walk in are the faces of our students … in the foyer, in the front office and lining the hallways.“

McLean also thanked Satterfield for allowing teachers, staff and admins to be included in many of the major decisions throughout the construction process from choosing the colors throughout the building to picking out flooring and playground equipment.

”We really got the opportunity to see first hand all that goes into building a brand new school and we are so pleased with the outcome,” McLean said. “As soon as things are safe and we get the OK, we will schedule an open house for our parents and community.”

The new elementary school is located at 13100 Old Johns Road in Laurinburg.

