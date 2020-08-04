Shooters still at-large after Monday afternoon shooting

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a Laurinburg man on Monday, and two suspects remain on the loose.

According to a press release, officers responded to South Caledonia Road near McKenzie Street around 3 p.m. in reference to shots fired. In the area officers located evidence in the roadway indicating that a shooting had occurred and was notified of a gunshot victim at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The 66-year-old male of South Caledonia Road had been shot and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital by a family member. He was treated for minor injuries and released.

The investigation revealed that when a black Ford vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Sawdust Lane and South Caledonia Road, the driver began firing in the direction of a residence where the victim and other individuals were outside. A burgundy Chevrolet operated by a male was also at the residence and was struck and its occupant began exchanging gunfire with the other vehicle.

The Ford then fled the area and the driver of the burgundy vehicle first checked on the gunshot victim before also fleeing the area. Other witnesses left the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.

Around 3:30 p.m. officers were notified to respond to West Boulevard about a vehicle “struck with projectiles” while traveling on South Caledonia Road.

Louise Rush Williams, 72, of West Boulevard, stated she was traveling north on South Caledonia Road near McKenzie Street when her vehicle, a burgundy Chevrolet Impala was shot at, according to the press release. The vehicle was owned by Enterprise Rental on South Caledonia Road.

Upon investigation, Williams revealed that she had not been driving the vehicle but instead her nephew, Brock Alton Rush, 31, of Raleigh Street had been driving the vehicle. Williams contacted him to surrender himself and reveal what happened, but he refused and continued to deny driving the vehicle in the area during the shooting. Warrants were obtained by investigators for Rush’s arrest.

Williams has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. She was given a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going, with police still looking for the shooters from both vehicles. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].