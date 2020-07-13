Scotland Christian Academy plans to start classes Aug. 17

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy officials have tentatively set Aug. 17 as the first day of school, but are also emphasizing to parents that date and other plans for the 2020-21 school year are subject to change.

“We have developed this plan with the understanding that it is fluid and may be altered,” said Headmaster Phillip Cline. “In anything, we’ve been taught the importance of being flexible.”

He added that the plan has been formulated by Scotland Christian Academy staff, and that the school will maintain contact with parents to keep them informed.

“With several weeks of summer remaining, we at SCA have been diligent in seeking ways to best serve our students in a safe and effective manner,” Cline stated to parents in a Facebook message. “Please understand that these procedures that we are looking to implement are part of the process and not a total solution. In fact, there is no perfect solution.”

According to the plan, in addition to the first day of school being Aug. 17:

— Parents will be given the option of having their children learn on campus (in the classroom) or begin the year with distance learning.

— All students will utilize Google Classroom for assignments and some assessments.

— Staff and students who attend classes on-campus will have their temperatures checked twice a day. Any staff member or student with a fever or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID 19 will not be allowed to enter the building and must be quarantined for the recommended time period (depending upon recommendations in place when school begins). Students who develop a fever or symptoms while in school will be quarantined in a separate space until parents arrive.

— Sanitizing and hand-washing will be heavily emphasized with all staff and students.

— Lunches and recesses will be staggered to allow for social distancing of students and proper sanitizing to occur in between classes.

— For grades that traditionally change classes, the teachers will change classes instead of the students.

— No physical education classes during the first semester.

— Visitors will not be allowed to enter the buildings.

Cline said the foundation for the decisions that have been made for Scotland Christian Academy comes from the Bible.

“The conflicting opinions in our society among doctors, scientists and politicians have left schools in a difficult situation,” he explained. “Thankfully, as Christians, we have another source that we can turn to for answers. The Bible is clear that we are not to be given over to a spirit of fear, but rather that of a sound mind. Therefore, we must make decisions based upon sound-minded reasoning.”

While the academic plans have been tentatively mapped out, the athletic plans are another story.

“As for athletics, although not bound by the NC High School Athletic Association, we will in all likelihood follow the same guidance that is being set forth for the public schools,” Cline said.

“We, like many, are awaiting Gov. Cooper’s announcement on Friday,” he added. “What he says could certainly impact our decisions for the fall.”

