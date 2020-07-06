BLM protest gets large turnout

Photos courtesy of Jose Villanueva

On June 20, a ‘Black Lives Matter Protest’ was held in Laurinburg by Isabel Huesa to bring attention to racial injustices in our community and across the nation and to call our community to action against systematic oppression of black people. Around 50 people listened to opening remarks from Rep. Garland Pierce, heard speeches from Walter Jackson, Dr. Freda Singletary, Alex Bryant, Billy F. Thomas III (Tré), John Easterling and Darrel ‘BJ’ Gibson. The event also included a singing performance by Mary McLean and finished with chants and moments of silence to honor all the black lives that have been lost from police brutality and a larger systematic oppression.