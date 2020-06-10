Whole new look for athletics is on the horizon

LAURINBURG — Student-athletes in Scotland County could see a new way of training this year as schools work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During Monday’s regular Scotland County Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield spoke to the board about a recent update from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

“Effective June 15, which is next week, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will lift the dead period provided each LEA gives it’s okay and permission to do so,” Satterfield said. “What it’s saying is that superintendents and boards of educations control when they will allow activities to resume indoor or outdoors.”

Satterfield that the association is working with the Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, but with the guidelines changing daily will have the association going back to align the guidelines as it continues.

“Some highlights that they are strongly recommending is that anybody participating in workouts or conditioning wear a face coverings and have adequate cleaning schedules of restroom facilities daily,” Satterfield said. “Hand sanitizer would have to be plentiful, the washing of hands, workouts would be limited to 90 minutes no more than 25 of participants outside, no more than 10 inside. Workouts should be conducted in the same groups.”

Other things included daily screenings and temperature checks, closing locker rooms and players would have to have their own balls. Boardmember Dr. Jeff Byrd added that the students would only have to wear the masks during the rest period but now while they were doing reps.

“I’d strongly suggest for us to get kids out sooner than later,” Byrd said. “What you are seeing is depression, anxiety, child abuse … sports are ways kids get away from these things. It’s also very important for them to be doing things outside of the home.”

The board asked for Satterfield to begin the process of talking with the athletic directors and superintendent to get a plan in place to be brought back during the Committee of the Whole meeting.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].