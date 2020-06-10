Despite chaos, we continue to take hope

Whatever you want to take from the protests that have occurred nationwide recently, you can find it. There were peaceful demonstrators; there were destructive vandals. There were calm public officials who helped keep order and keep people safe; there were police and public officials who inflamed the situation and made it worse.

What you can’t find is any justification for the killing of George Floyd.

Nor can you find an easy solution for a complex situation that has been building for decades — the racial inequality that has imbued our society, leaving many people of color to feel they can’t even walk the streets without worrying about their safety.

Hundreds of protesters marched in Winston-Salem, climaxing in a nine-minute tribute to Floyd, on the concrete, face down with their hands behind their backs, saying “I can’t breathe,” to dramatize his final moments. No significant violence or destruction was reported. That may be at least partially because of the city officials who stepped forward before the protests began, including Winston-Salem Police Chief Katrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, to express their concern and understanding.

But the farther from Winston-Salem one traveled, the more chaos was encountered. Property was damaged in Greensboro and Raleigh; elsewhere through the nation, fires were set and businesses looted. It was simply frightening.

Also in Raleigh, members of news organizations were attacked — by police officers as well as demonstrators. Photographers for both WRAL and the News & Observer were shot with rubber bullets on May 30. In other places, journalists from Fox News as well as CNN were attacked while doing their jobs.

Another thing missing this weekend was leadership from the White House. In typical fashion, President Trump blustered, tweeting threats and echoing a racist slogan from the past — “once the looting starts, the shooting starts” — ultimately saying nothing to calm the situation. When people protest police violence against black people, encouraging the police to be violent toward black people doesn’t help.

Among the Obama-era reforms that Trump has eliminated was a federal initiative to increase accountability and help troubled police departments build greater trust with their communities through consent decrees. That would have helped.

Another thing that could be found was outside agitators — mostly unidentified white men — vandalizing and destroying property, in Minneapolis, Pittsburgh and elsewhere, often over the objections of black protesters. With little evidence, Trump declared them left-wing “antifa” — though evidence suggests some may actually have been white supremacists, known as “Boogaloo Bois,” who hope to spark a new civil war.

The obvious shouldn’t need stating, but here it is anyway: The vandalism and destruction of property is wrong, and protesters who destroy and loot undermine their own message. But more than that by orders of magnitude, the needless, profligate killing of black people in America is wrong. The racism from which it springs, the baseless suspicion and threat to their lives and the related economic disparity that makes life more difficult — they’re wrong.

Some say the time for talk has passed and now we need action. We do need action, but not destructive action. And we still need talk. Some listeners are a little slow.

Despite the chaos, despite the fear and confusion, we take hope. We take hope from Sheriff Chris Swanson in Flint, Mich., who put down his helmet and baton and walked with the protesters there. We take hope from Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills, who took a knee with protesters — and from dozens of other officers who hugged, talked with and marched with protesters and kept them safe. We take hope from the peaceful protests and responsive authorities in Winston-Salem. Good-willed people, helpers, are at work.

We take hope.

— Winston-Salem Journal