A NEW LEADER

LAURINBURG — Church Community Services of Laurinburg now has a familiar face in a new position.

Vince Bateman was recently hired as the organization’s coordinator of client services.

“I have worked with the First Methodist Church Food Bank for a very long time,” said Bateman. “I have always been involved in community services, one way or another.

“It’s just in my core,” added Bateman.

The position was filled by Bateman at the end of May.

“This opportunity presented itself and I was happy to be selected and accept the position,” said Bateman. “I will supervise the food bank and other services such as the Clothing Closet — once it is back open.”

The Clothing Closet does not have a reopening date at this time.

“Once we open the Clothing Closet again, I will be supervising those donations as well,” said Bateman. “We are, however, always taking donations for the food pantry.

“We have a great relationship with all of the grocery stores here as well as Restoring Hope and Campbell Soup, who donate to the pantry regularly,” added Bateman.

While Church Community Services receives a lot of donations from businesses and individuals, there are still items they are constantly in need of.

“We don’t receive a lot of items such as baby food and formula,” said Bateman. “We have residents come in requesting those items, but most of the time we don’t have any to offer them.”

The food pantry and clothing closet is located at 108 SS Gill St. in Laurinburg.

“The pantry is open to residents Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.,” said Bateman.

