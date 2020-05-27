Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone attempted to break into their vehicle causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident was shot once in the right shin Tuesday on Cooper Street. The victim refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Anes Husic, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $5,000 bond.

