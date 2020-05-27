RALEIGH — North Carolina’s response rate of 55.7% to the 2020 U.S. Census puts it at No. 34 in the nation. Scotland County, however, still hovers around the 50% mark.

The state’s rate is 3.8% below the national average.

North Carolina has passed Arkansas, Mississippi and Georgia in self-response ranking since reporting began, but five remaining southeastern states outrank NC – Virginia at 64.6%; Kentucky at 63.2%; Tennessee at 59.5%; Alabama at(57.6%; and Florida at57.0%.

In Scotland County, slightly more than 50% have responded to the census, with just under 30% responding online and just over 22% responded by mail or telephone.

Three counties now exceed North Carolina’s 2010 state self-response rate of 64.8%. Those are Union County at 67.4%; Orange County at 65.7%; and Wake County at64.9%.

To respond to the 2020 U.S. Census …

— Online: Visit my2020census.gov to begin.

— Phone: To begin, call 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.

— Mail: Place your completed questionnaire in the mail to U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47132.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

