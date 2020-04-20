Fire department featured in virtual field trip

McQueen McQueen

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department recently worked with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to bring a virtual tour to students not only in Scotland County but across the state.

The Highway Patrol is working to bring virtual field trips to both children and adults through videos via YouTube during these times and began with the aviation unit of the highway patrol.

The second field trip brought people to the training grounds of the Laurinburg Fire Department where firemen explained the different equipment used and showed off the ladder truck.

“The Highway Patrol did a video on their aviation unit and reached out to us,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “It was an honor for us to be the second video they’ve done.”

The video showed how to use a fire extinguisher, a demonstration on the jaws of life for car accidents and the different things that a firetruck can do.

“Kids aren’t in school right now and since they can’t get out it gives them the opportunity to see something different,” McQueen said.

McQueen added the Highway Patrol is also working with schools across the state to send the virtual tours out so teachers can have students complete lessons based on them.

“During this time kids are home a lot more right now so it’s a good way to teach them about things like with the fire extinguishers,” said Engineer Richard Bobbitt.

Bobbitt along with Jamie Sweet and J.T. Locklear all participated in the video showing off the different equipment, which was something new for them. Typically the firemen have a like audience of children who they’re showing the equipment too rather than a video crew.

“It was different than what I’m used to but it was a good experience,” Bobbitt said. “It was great to be able to work with the Highway Patrol on this to help entertain the kids.”

Once this is all over McQueen hopes to do more with video to bring the fire department but when that will happen he isn’t sure of yet.

The virtual field trip video can be found on YouTube under the username My3Kids Studio or by following the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHdmY7Br4j0&fbclid=IwAR1KsPElNRLUd3uY7P_OeqDBkZ1DSI0JCKamulFYk5GkdQYOgEmTjSPnKp0.

Aimed at students