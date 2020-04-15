Habitat accepting roof repair applications

Carpenter Carpenter

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is still trying to help those in the county with its Roof Repair Ministry.

The nonprofit began the ministry after Hurricane Florence hit Scotland County and damaged many local residents roofs. The effort was to help those who were unable to fix the damage due to FEMA assistance and no insurance. Habitat has completed 147 projects.

“We’re continuing to do roof repairs right now,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “And we’re looking to finish three more by the end of next week, bringing us up to 150.”

Despite the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can still apply to receive help from Habitat. Originally, people were told to knock on the door to pick up or submit an application but now have placed a box outside the Habitat office.

“We wanted individuals who were coming to submit or pick up applications to feel comfortable doing so,” Carpenter said. “It has the application and an envelope for people to submit all the necessary items with the application in it so people are able to get it without coming into contact with anyone. It’s a way for us to practice the social distancing that’s being recommended.”

Carpenter added that right now there aren’t as many applications as he would like to be getting in and is encouraging people to apply.

“If you think you have some damage that can be attributed to Hurricane Florence please apply,” Carpenter said. “Don’t just give up, we want to help.”

Habitat is also currently looking for donations for the ReStore as many begin cleaning out their homes during these times. Carpenter did say that they’re accepting new or gently used items that are in working condition to sell when the store reopens. The ReStore cannot accept clothing or used mattresses.

A list of examples of what can be donated can be found on the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Scotland County Facebook page.

For information on the roof repair contact Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County at 910-276-3337.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

