PEMBROKE — When Cameron Holder arrived at graduate school, she was ready. Confident, disciplined and equipped with the tools to thrive, she credits her preparation to the rigorous theatre arts training she received under Jonathan Drahos at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“There are things I already know that others are just now asking questions about,” said Holder, an MFA student at the Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy at George Washington University. “Much of what I’m learning here, Dr. Drahos laid the foundation for, which is truly amazing.”

That commitment to excellence in teaching and mentorship has earned Drahos the University Resident Theatre Association (URTA) 2025 Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Training in Acting, a prestigious national honor recognizing educators who provide outstanding preparation for the next generation of theatre professionals.

“This award validates the hard work of our students,” said Drahos, Theatre program director since 2014. “They are motivated to push themselves — putting in extra hours on weekends, practicing audition techniques and preparing for (grad school) interviews. This recognition tells us our approach is working and that our students are ready to excel at the next level.”

For Drahos, the honor reflects not only his philosophy of teaching — centered on truthful acting, intentionality and resilience — but also the collective effort of the Theatre department. “We’re training students in a competitive way on a national stage. Auditioning requires a special set of skills beyond acting in a play, and we work hard to ensure our students have them.”

His former students echo that impact. Billy Oxendine, ’21, who earned his MFA in May from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University, described Drahos as a mentor who knew how to push students to their fullest potential. “It was fun, but never easy,” Oxendine said. “Dr. Drahos pushed me to my limit in the best way. He saw what I could achieve and wouldn’t let me settle for less. He taught me the value of language in storytelling and helped me grow as an actor and a person.”

Holder, ’25, shared a similar perspective, crediting Drahos’s guidance for her readiness to succeed in graduate school. “The training under Dr. Drahos gave me the confidence and skillset to thrive. I owe much of my success to his teaching and mentorship.”

Holder describes Drahos as “one of the best acting teachers in the world” and credits him with shaping her artistry and confidence. “He truly cares about his students, not just as actors but as people. He has always been there for me — like a second father. He gives you what you need to become a better actor and takes it to the next level. I still talk to him today.”

Jamonte Madison, ’22, now in his third year at Juilliard — one of the nation’s most prestigious performing arts programs — credits Drahos with preparing him not only for graduate school but “for the world in general.” Madison recalled that talent agents at the URTA auditions were already familiar with Drahos and UNCP because of the program’s reputation. “It felt really good to hear his name and our school’s name echoed by these agents,” he said. When news of the award came, Madison wasn’t surprised: “I had already heard the hype at URTAs about Drahos. He deserved it. I was very happy for him.”

Over his four decades in theatre, Drahos has remained committed to believing that undergraduate training should provide more than technical skills — it should instill confidence, discipline and vision. “The award itself is wonderful, but the real reward is knowing you’re making a difference in students’ lives,” he said. “I’ve always believed that theatre (arts) is one of the most rigorous degrees on campus, and this award shows the nation that our students are among the best prepared.”