Parade set to show support at hospital

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department, as well as all Scotland County Emergency Services, will be doing a drive-through appreciation for all the health care workers with Scotland Memorial Hospital on Friday.

“In times like these, it is important for those of us on the front lines to support and help one another,” said Jordan McQueen, chief of the city’s fire department.

The lineup will start at Tractor Supply in the Holly Square parking lot on South Main Street at 9:30 a.m. and start towards the hospital at 10 a.m.

“We at the fire department decided we wanted to show our support to the staff at Scotland Memorial Hospital and we wanted to be sure and include the other branches of emergency services as well,” said McQueen. “We want them to know that we are here for them and we are all in this together.”

The parade will travel Lauchwood Drive and enter at the main entrance of the hospital.

“We will have the Laurinburg ladder truck flying the American Flag over the entrance,” said McQueen.

The parade will then continue through the front of the hospital parking lot, out onto to the service road and continue around the building. It will then enter back into the parking lot near the emergency room and finish at the Dulin Center.

“I want to make this route around the hospital and down Lauchwood Drive to ensure every health care worker possible in the area is able to see the love and support from all the men and woman participating,” said McQueen.

Each county fire department will be represented in the parade.

“I have spoken with all Scotland County fire departments and we will have a fire truck from every station present,” continued McQueen, “And I would love to have as many police, sheriff and EMS vehicles as possible. It is my hope that off-duty — whether they be EMS, fire, Police, sheriff, or hospital — staff will be able to attend as well.

“I hope to send the message to all of those working in these fields that we are all on the same team and we are all here for each other,” continued McQueen. “The men and woman on the front lines of this pandemic are all one big family and I believe, together we will make it through this.”

There are six fire departments in Scotland County, all of which consists solely of volunteers with the exception of The City of Laurinburg Fire Department that is a combination of paid and volunteer fire fighters, as well as Forestry.

The Scotland County Rescue Squad is a volunteer organization that covers the entire county, responding to medical emergencies as well as other emergencies such as vehicle accidents and search and rescue. They work alongside Scotland County EMS that respond to medical calls.

Law Enforcement in Scotland County includes the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department.

“I would also like to say thank you to everyone who is out there helping and making a difference,” said McQueen, “And please remember to stay safe and stay positive. I look forward to seeing all of you at the parade Friday.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_web1_McQueen-1.jpg

First responders will be gatheringFriday morning at Tractor Supply