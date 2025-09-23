LAURINBURG —Winning the turnover battle usually paves the way to victory, but the Fighting Scots found out otherwise Friday night. Despite forcing four turnovers, Scotland fell to the Pinecrest Patriots, 36-21.

The Scots entered halftime with the score tied at 7-7 but struggled offensively in the second half and could only score 14 points.

“Their [Pinecrest] players were a little better than ours,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “We had some chances in the passing game, but we didn’t sustain success on offense, and it showed on our defense.”

“Every time we got within one score, they [Pinecrest] answered. It’s football, and things are going to happen. Nothing to be ashamed of; we have to go back to the drawing board,” he added.

Senior running back Tyjurian White had two touchdowns, and freshman Michael McLean rushed for a score. The loss dropped Scotland to a 3-2 record heading into their bye week. The Scots return to action on Oct. 3, when they travel to face Gray’s Creek.

