Decomposed body found

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body on Monday evening in an area along the U.S. 401 service road behind Pizza Hut.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, a call about the body was called in around 7 p.m. near the 1800 block of U.S. 401 South. The body was reportedly found in a creek that is adjacent to the heavily traveled road.

The body was removed from the creek and is awaiting transportation to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to be identified. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play but no cause of death has been determined..

“The body did not look like it was placed in the location,” said Lt. Jeremy White. “Right now, we’re working with the State Medical Examiner to identify the body.”

White said the department is not releasing the gender of the body until identification has been made. It is also unclear about who called in the discovery of the body or how long it had been in the location.

“The first thing we need to do in this investigation is to identify the body,” White said.

There was no further information made available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

