BOE goes virtual for its April meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday, making history by holding the meeting completely virtually.

The board, along with staff, conducted the meeting via an online, live-stream through the school district’s website. Superintendent Ron Hargrave and a limited technical support staff signed in from the district office, while board members and other staff signed in from home or an off-site location.

“I want to take a moment and reflect on the way our world has changed,” Hargrave said. “Literally one month ago today, on Friday, March 13, Gov. (Roy) Cooper held a press conference and he said the National Center for Disease Control did not recommend that schools be closed at the present time … literally, the very next day Gov. Cooper reversed the decision and closed all schools for the next two weeks.”

Hargrave continued to speak on the changes that have rapidly changed during the national pandemic and how the normalcy of school with friends, a hot meal and a safe space was taken away.

“We have found ourselves in a position that we could not have possibly prepared for,” Hargrave said. “In this situation, it is also evident how much society depends on public education to fulfill their needs.”

Hargrave added that he is appreciative of everyone in the district from teachers to cafeteria workers who have gotten creative with making everything go as smoothly as possible.

“I think when we look back on this situation — because this too will pass — we will be proud of what we’ve done,” Hargrave said. “I think as a district, a community, a state and as a nation we will be better for having gone through this.”

In other business:

— Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Division Cory Satterfield told the board that at the current time the district was expected to move into South Johnson on time and will be getting the keys to the classrooms by April 27 so the district can be waxed.

— Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams presented the board with updates on the remote learning. Williams explained that the state is currently wanting students to know and completely know the material that they were getting before virtual learning began before teachers can move forward.

Those who wish to watch the meeting can do so via the school district’s website where it is available to watch as a whole.

