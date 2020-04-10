1995: Scotland County leads in homicide rate

50 years ago

Laurinburg is presented with the first Governor’s Award by Gov. Robert Scott. Laurinburg was the recipient from the east, while Marion was the recipient from the west. Laurinburg was chosen for the outstanding job promotion of industry over several years.

25 years ago

The Wagram branch of the Scotland County Memorial Library could close due to lack of funding. The library board funded the branch but could no longer continue to do so.

10 years ago

Scotland County lead the domestic homicide rate for counties with less than 50,000 people. The report showed the Laurinburg Police Department had two domestic homicides in 2009 and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office had one homicide.

5 years ago

A Maxton Police Officer was charged with two counts of vandalism and one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits after discharging a weapon after an argument. Kionna West, 29, of Aberdeen was released from her job in Maxton as a result of the incident.