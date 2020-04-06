Girl Scouts helped gather trash last week

LAURINBURG — Girl Scouts in Scotland County are getting creative finding ways for troops to meet, as well as staying active with projects.

“We are trying to keep our girls active and stay in contact with each other,” said Kathy McCallum, leader of Girl Scout Troop 1723. “We are using an app called ‘band’ to try to connect with them and keep them social and connected.”

Earning badges and learning life skills are a big part of what Girl Scouts are all about, and in times like these, it can be difficult for troop leaders to continue providing those learning experiences to their scouts.

“Since we can’t meet like we normally would, I have my girls working on badges at home until we can get back to normal,” said McCallum. “They are working on badges for gardening, art and health and beauty.

“We also participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s litter sweep last week,” continued McCallum.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual litter sweeps twice a year — once in the spring and again in the fall. Last year teams that participated gathered more than 4,000 pounds of trash.

“The first-place team is receiving $100 Chamber gift card and the second-place team will be given a $50 one,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Alongside Troop 1723, there were eight other teams collecting trash during the litter sweep with a combined total of 49 county residents. Together they cleaned more than 2,500 pounds of trash from the streets of Scotland County.

Winners of the Chamber’s Litter Sweep will be announced at a later date.

