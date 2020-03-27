Helping a family in need after fire

LAURINBURG — When bad news struck a local family, a Gibson man decided to step up.

Jay Jacobs is currently selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Williams family who lost their home to a fire in early March.

“The fire started on the front porch of their home in Random Woods on March 6 at midnight,” said Jacobs.

He added that the effort was a way he could help.

“I just saw an opportunity to help a friend and his family during a really rough time, so I figured this would be a good way,” said Jacobs. “I’ve known Delton Williams for a long time; he’s a county inspector here in Scotland County.”

The raffle prize is a choice of two handmade breadboxes made by Jacobs himself.

“I made the breadboxes,” said Jacobs. “I didn’t plan on selling them, but people loved them so I sold a few.

“I make headboards, farm tables and other items as well,” added Jacobs.

The Williams family’s home church has also been helping them during this time.

“Lighthouse Church … has donated, helped wash clothes, fed the family and a long list of other things,” said Jacobs.

Tickets for the raffle can be found at various locations in Scotland County.

“Tickets are available at NuStar computer repair, Trinity Schools (Stephanie Wallace), Jerry’s Deli and can be purchased through the cash app — $Jaylovestacos7,” said Jacobs.

For information, anyone interested in participating can contact Jacobs at 910-280-9633.

“Tickets are $5 each and the drawing will be held on Tuesday,” said Jacobs.

The winner will have the opportunity to choose the breadbox they want.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

