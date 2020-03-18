GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Courtesy photos

On Saturday, the Scotland County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. In attendance was State Sen. Tom McInnis and his wife, County Commissioner Tim Ivy and his wife, Republican candidate for the State House of Representatives Johnny Boyles, and keynote speaker Mark Robinson — the Republican candidate for NC Lt. Governor. Mark, a rising star in the Republican Party, spoke on several topics to include the importance of supporting veterans and law enforcement, the importance of protecting votes with a voter ID law, the dangers of sanctuary cities, and the Trump economy being responsible for the lowest black, Hispanic and female unemployment rate in history.