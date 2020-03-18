Beer cheese soup is delicious comfort food

Food has been a way for us here at The Laurinburg Exchange to do a little fellowshipping and take a break from the stresses of deadlines. Last month, we used Mardi Gras as our reasoningfor a luncheon, and this month it was St. Patrick’s Day. We all brought in covered dishes that celebrated the Irish.

I’ve always loved to cook, but to be able to cook for others is the dream, so I wanted to be sure to make something that got great reviews. The obvious choice was cheese because there aren’t many out there who don’t love a good dose of cheese.

Beer cheese soup is what I decided to go with. It’s traditionally served in a bread bowl but can be served the regular way and dipped with french bread.

Cooking is a passion for most of my family and I was taught that we do not measure, we cook to taste. It can be a little bit of a gamble because not everyone’s taste is the same as yours but it usually turns out fine. It’s always an adventure when learning to cook something new but its always worth the journey.

***

Ingredients …

2 or 3 blocks of cheese (I went with Gouda, but similar cheeses such as Muenster or cheddar can do the job as well)

2 blocks of cream cheese

32 ounces of chicken broth

garlic (I used at least 2 minced cloves)

half a stick of butter

1 onion

2 tablespoons cornstarch

bread bowls or french bread

1 to 2 cans of beer

***

Directions…

You will want to dice your onion, cut the cheeses in 1 inch blacks and mince the garlic before you start on the soup.

In a large sauce pan melt the butter and add in the garlic and onion to saute until soft and then add in the cornstarch to make a rue which is the base of the soup. It should be a loose dough like consistency.

Next add in the chicken broth, bring it to a slight boil and mix well.

Add the beer next and let it boil together.

Once the mixture has boiled for a few minutes reduce the heat to medium and add the cheese and cream cheese. Allow it to cook slow and constant stirring is a must so the cheese does not stick.

Once the cheese is completely melted and mixed well it’s ready to serve.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]