LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots football team will be without a key member of its ground game. Senior running back Deondre Braddy has recently committed to South Carolina Central Christian College.

Braddy wraps up his senior season with 65 carries, 316 yards and seven touchdowns. His best performance came on Oct. 17, 2025, against the Purnell Swett Rams, where he rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries for two touchdowns and was named the Player of the Game.

“First I want to thank God for this opportunity,” Braddy said. “ To get another opportunity to do something you love without having to pay for school is amazing.”

Head coach Richard Bailey reacted to the recent news, stating, “I’m excited for Deondre Braddy, he is a great young man with a bright future on or off the gridiron.”

