LAURINBURG — Big things are coming to Laurinburg with the hopes of bringing more people off Hwy. 74.

From a car charging station to new fast-food restaurants coming to Laurinburg, there is a lot for both elected officials and residents to get excited about. Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis is ecstatic about the ideas that are coming to the area that will not only be beneficial to residents, but to those who travel through the area.

“With the weather getting warmer, we’re hoping to get working on the public space at the corner of Gill and Railroad streets,” Willis said. “But one thing that’s gone under the radar is that we’re going to have a car charging station.

“While we know that there aren’t really any electric cars in Laurinburg, this will help bring people via social media to downtown Laurinburg off Hwy. 74 and hopefully bring them to our downtown merchants,” he added.

At the last Laurinburg City Council meeting, the idea of putting a dog park in the empty piece of land by the Food Lion at Scotland Crossing was brought up.

“You see these dog parks popping up everywhere,” Willis said. “While it will be available for citizens of Laurinburg, it will also be another way to get people off 74 and into our businesses.”

Willis added in downtown Laurinburg, the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation has been hard at work on the building next to Railroad Street to get it ready for future tenants and is looking forward to new businesses coming in the area.

“We’re continuing to make progress with retail merchants coming to Laurinburg,” Willis said. “We’re still celebrating Hardee’s and Chick-Fil-A coming and we’re feeling good that we’ll be seeing more fast-food chains coming to Laurinburg.”

Willis also added he is excited for how the City Council has been coming and working together as well which is helping bring Laurinburg to a more positive light.

“Everyone is working together and doing a great job,” Willis said. “They’re representing their constituents well and I’m just really thankful to be a part of it with them.”

He told the Rotary Club on Tuesday that he wanted to set a record for ribbon-cuttings while serving as mayor.

Looking forward to new, exciting things on the way