CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF LIFE

LAURINBURG — She sat in her chair hidden away from a growing crowd that ballooned to about 200 family and friends, causing the fellowship hall at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church to bulge at the seams on Saturday.

Dressed in a frilly pink dress and adorned with a sash and gold tiara, Gertrude Ingram oozed with excitement moments before being introduced as the special guest of the evening.

Just 48 hours earlier, Ingram had turned 100 years old. She was the fifth of 12 children.

“I give Jesus all the praise,” she said quietly when asked her secret to living so long.

Ingram was born March 5, 1920, in nearby Shannon. Over the next several decades, she managed to put together quite a resume that includes serving as the housekeeper for the son of “The Tree” poem author; the housekeeper for a St. Andrews president; and for Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis.

But if there is a place on that resume which draws the most attention, it would be when Everett served as part of a kitchen staff at the Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC, in the early 1940s.

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Ingram was held hostage for 24 days at the Embassy.

“I prayed a lot,” she said.

Her story was the source of a front-page feature in The Laurinburg Exchange, a newspaper she and her husband James eventually delivered in the mid-1980s.

Mixed in her resume is a stop at Central School in Laurinburg as a baker — and Ingram’s dinner rolls and lemon pound cakes quickly made her the envy of Scotland County.

As she looked back on her 100 years of life, however, none of those things were at the top of her list of proudest moments. That spot was an easy choice.

“Being a mother to four sweet children,” Ingram said. “I’m just so very proud of them.”

Gertrude and James were married in 1946 and soon welcomed those four children — Carolyn, Lynda, Frank and Albert. James, who served in WWII, passed away in 1994.

Today, Gertrude’s family has blossomed into 22 grandchildren, 50 great-children and more than 10 great-great-grandchildren.

During the evening, Gertrude’s accomplishments were scattered throughout — including the fact that she graduated from Laurinburg Institute in 1938; was inducted into the Laurinburg Institute’s Hall of Fame in 2015; and she is the longest-living member of Bright Hopewell, joining in 1936.

There were also some special presentations and speakers.

“I recall that Gertrude and I sat together watching television when the Challenger exploded on Jan. 28, 1986,” said Mayor Willis. “She is a faithful servant of God … and I am proud to present this proclamation naming March 7 as Gertrude Everett Ingram Day.”

State Rep. Garland Pierce, who has also been Gertrude’s pastor for nearly 30 years, dropped a tidbit that got everyone’s attention.

“As long as I’ve been her pastor, I only just recently found out that her real name is Annie,” he said. “Imagine that.

“But seriously, as your pastor, I want to thank you for all the love and compassion you have shown over the years,” Pierce added. “I hope God blesses you for many more.”

He then presented Gertrude with a letter and certificate on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Shortly after, one of Gertrude’s nephews stood before the crowd and announced that, many years ago, she had beat him.

“Yes she did … and she probably beat a few others here tonight,” he said. “And I know I probably deserved it. But there’s one thing that really bothers me about that beating — I never knew that her real name was Annie.

“I just think that when someone gives you a whipping, you should at least know their real name,” he said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Before the evening settled into a time for dinner, Gertrude’s one goal for the future was unveiled.

“Moses was 120 when he died, so that’s what I need to do … live to be 120,” she said.

