Grant applications being accepted until March 16

LAURINBURG — The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board has announced that Scotland County is scheduled to receive $20,000.00 in supplemental funding under the National Board Program.

The EFSP was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service organizations withing the US, both private and governmental, to help people in need of emergency assistance. The program is governed by a National board composed of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; United Jewish Communities; the National Council of the Churches of Christ, USA; the Salvation Army; and the United Way of America. The National Board is chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funding that Scotland County receives must be administered by a local board comprised of both private and government representatives. Local boards must make every effort to include local representatives of the agencies listed above; however, anyone interested may serve unless that person is also employed by or on the local board of an agency requesting local funding.

The Scotland County board may not accept applications from individuals.

Applications must come from agencies that are already established to provide emergency food or shelter to those needing these services in Scotland County; and, funding is not to be used for disaster relief as this is covered by other government funding.

The local board will consider application from any agency that would like to apply; however, for an agency to be considered they MUST meet the following terms of the grant:

— The agency must be a private, voluntary non-profit or a unit of government;

— The agency must have an accounting system in place;

— The agency must practice non-discrimination;

— The agency must have at least one year of experience and be able to demonstrate to the board its ability to serve clients;

— If private, the agency must have a voluntary organizational board.

Applications for this local funding may be obtained by calling Board Chair Denise Riggins at 910-610-5365. The application deadline is March 16.

For information about this funding and how it is managed please to http://www.efsp.unitedway.org/efsp/website/index.cfm.