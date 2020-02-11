Homeless man arrested for break-ins

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police made an arrest on Tuesday in connection to several breaking and enterings that occurred on South Main Street over the past few weeks.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, officers arrested 52-year-old Timothy Fitzgerald Williams, who is homeless for the string of break-ins. The incidents happened from Jan. 27 to Feb. 8 at several businesses and residential homes around South Main Street.

Williams was charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $75,000 bond.

