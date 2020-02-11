Macy resigns from Church Community Service

Macy Macy

LAURINBURG — After just over two years of service, Robert Macy has stepped down as director from Church Community Services.

Macy turned in his letter of resignation to the CCS board of directors at the last board meeting, though his reason for resigning is not being revealed.

He replaced Leslie Womack, who retired after 12 years, back in January 2018. Over the past two years he has helped the neediest in Scotland County through CCS with food banks, clothing drives and more throughout the years.

Before becoming director, Macy has worked as a pastor at the Raeford Community United Methodist Church and has worked with Womack in various capacities over the years. He served with her as part of the Youth Prison Ministries and as a volunteer at Church Community Services for 10 years.

“There’s been many time’s I’ve called Mr. Macy after hours and he’s gone to open Church Community Services to help a needy family,” said the Rev. Garland Pierce of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church. “He’s always been there no matter the time to help those in need … he brought a lot of enthusiasm and took it to a new level so whoever will be replacing him will have a good start.”

Macy worked alongside The Laurinburg Exchange for various drives — such as a coat drive, where dozens of coats were donated for the need and starting a sock drive this winter, as it remains a high need in the community.

It is believed that Womack could potentially be taking over as interim director, but it could not be confirmed.

A call was put in to Church Community Service, who would only comment that Macy had resigned and calls to Macy were not returned.

CCS won’t give reason or say who will take over