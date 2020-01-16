‘Night to Shine’ scheduled for Feb. 7

LAURINBURG — The second annual Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine will be returning to Laurinburg on Feb. 7 for a special event that will welcome those with special needs age 14 and above.

Last year, Scotland County High School senior Ali Andrews introduced Night to Shine to the county. First Baptist of church of Laurinburg hosted, while Andrews spearheaded the event.

“Two years ago at Special Olympics, I was buddied with someone at Scotland High School,” Andrews said. “I worked so well with this buddy, I was taken into the program to help and teach them on a weekly basis … When I found out I could help those in my community to feel the same bond and connection that I’ve been blessed to feel, I couldn’t say no.”

The event was a huge success.

“Last year we hosted 88 guests and had over 230 volunteers,” said Wayne D. Wike, senior pastor of First Baptist Church.

This year’s event will be held at The Highlands, located at 17160 Plant Road in Laurinburg, on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The event is free for guests, but they must pre-register. Potential guests can register using the First Baptist Church of Laurinburg’s website, http://fbc-laurinburg.faithlifesites.com/guest.

“We are focusing guest recruitment from Scotland County, while open for guests for nearby counties,” said Wike.

Night to Shine is an annual prom-like event specifically for guests with special needs, as well as their guardians and caretakers.

It was founded and sponsored in part by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Events like this are observed in all 50 states and numerous countries around the world. Each year the event is held on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

“Tim Tebow Foundation is a sponsor of this event,” said Wike. “In addition, several area churches and civic clubs are financially supporting this event.”

If anyone would like to make a contribution, checks should be issued to First Baptist Church, PO Box 883, Laurinburg, NC 28353 and write in the memo that it is for “Night to Shine.”

Wike said volunteers are critical to the event’s success. All potential volunteers must undergo a background check, unless they have undergone a background check within the past 12 months. Anyone who would like to volunteer will need to complete the volunteer registration form. This can be done by visiting the First Baptist Church’s website at https://fbc-laurinburg.faithlifesites.com/volunteer.

Every guest will be paired with a buddy for the evening. In addition, volunteers are needed to assist with activities and food services. Pastor Wike continued to say that volunteers are still needed at this time.

A community meeting for people interested in being volunteers will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Laurinburg Fellowship Hall.

“Night to Shine provides an opportunity for our community to reach out to persons with special needs and allow them to experience the warmth and love they deserve,” said Wike.

