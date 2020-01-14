Community to celebrate MLK on Monday

LAURINBURG — Members of the community will join together to honor, celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr. by marching down Main Street on Monday.

The annual march will begin at the Old Pope’s Building on Main Street. Community members wishing to participate should assemble at 9:30 a.m. The march will begin at 10 a.m. and proceed to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

“It is my hope to unite Scotland County, hopefully beginning with this march,” Herman Tyson, president of the Scotland County branch NAACP, said on Tuesday.

The Rev. Lacy Simpson of Spring Branch Baptist Church will be giving a speech following immediately after the march. The Scotland County Minstrel Alliance Unity Choir will also be performing at Bright Hopewell.

Another celebration

The St. Andrews University will also be hosting a celebration of King’s life at 6 p.m. at the Avenger Auditorium on campus Monday. The event will be free to the public and the special guest speaker will be Joe Harvard of Durham, who is a retired Presbyterian pastor.

Rona McLeod said university event is an ongoing project. She added that, along with the committee at St. Andrews, strive to have culminating events every Martin Luther King Day.

“This event is for the entire community and I can’t express enough how much we hope the community comes out and joins us,” said McLleod.

