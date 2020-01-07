HAMLET — The fourth show of the the Dewitt Performing Arts Series is “The Wonderful Wizard of Song: The Music of Harold Arlen.”

This is your chance to hear the classic songs by the iconic Oz composer, Harold Arlen on Tuesday, January 21 at the Cole Auditorium located on the main campus of Richmond Community College.

“The Wonderful Wizard of Song” takes the audience on a journey through a series of vignettes tracing Harold Arlen’s career, seamlessly moving through the Cotton Club era to his Hollywood years and ending with his time on the Great White Way. Audience members can expect to enjoy timeless classics such as “Get Happy,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Paper Moon,” and “Over the Rainbow.”

“After the show delighted audiences when it come to the Cole Auditorium in 2007, we were excited to bring it back again this year Alren’s work in a classic movie, The Wizard of Oz,” celebrates its 81st anniversary said Joey Bennett, Cole Auditorium Director.

“You will hear his breakout hits “Stormy Weather;” Silver Screen melodies “Let’s Fall in Love,” “That Old Black Magic” and “The Man That Got Away;” Broadway stage compositions like “Come Rain or Come Shine” the Land of Oz tunes “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain” and “Ding-Dong! the Witch Is Dead.”

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Dewitt Performing Art Series season ticket holders can use their tickets for entry, but single tickets are available for $30 to $50 each. Call (910) 410-1691 for ticket details or visit the Cole Auditorium box office located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.