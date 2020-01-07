CEO returns to work after medical leave

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley CEO Michael Nagowski has returned to work following an extended medical leave.

Nagowski, 54, was out for two months before returning to his duties on Monday, Dec. 23. He has served in the position since 2008.

“I am glad to report that I have returned to work completely healthy,” Nagowski said, “and ready to continue to build upon the success we have had this past year at Cape Fear Valley Health.

“I want to thank everyone who kept me in their thoughts and prayers. The number of well wishes, cards, letters, text messages and e-mails has been overwhelming and humbling. I am very fortunate to be part of an organization and community that is so very caring and concerned about one of its own.”

Nagowski went on to thank Sandra Carr Johnson, M.D., Cape Fear Valley Board of Trustees Chair; Chief Operating Officer Daniel Weatherly; and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Williams for helping lead the health system during his absence.

The New York native served as president of Buffalo General Hospital and Vice President of Kaleida Health before joining Cape Fear Valley Health as chief executive officer. During his tenure, he has helped Cape Fear Valley Health grow from being the state’s 11th largest health system to the 8th largest, with eight regional hospitals and more than 7,000 employees.