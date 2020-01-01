Special guest speaker

Courtesy photo

Steve Gilliland will be the guest speaker during the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s 81st annual membership meeting and awards banquet, slated for Jan. 23. Gilliland is a member of the Speaker Hall of Fame and is one of the most in-demand and top-rated speakers in the world. Recognized as a master storyteller and brilliant comedian, he can be heard daily on SiriusXM Radio’s Laugh USA and Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup. With an appeal that transcends barriers of age, culture and occupation—plus an interactive and entertaining style — Gilliland shows audiences how to open doors to success in their careers, their relationships and their lives. Presenting to more than 250,000 people a year, more than two million have now heard him speak, with audiences encompassing nearly three dozen industries. He has the distinction of speaking in all 50 states and in 15 countries. As one newspaper stated, ‘Steve is what happens when the humor of a stand-up comic collides with the inspiration of a motivational speaker.’