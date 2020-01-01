Maxton store under scrutiny after assault on officer

MAXTON — Maxton officials say they plan to address concerns about a convenience store that has been the scene of numerous criminal altercations, the latest leaving a police officer hospitalized on Saturday.

“It’s been a nuisance for a while,” Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said. “It started long before I got here.”

Officer Michael Ethan Sale was assaulted after responding Saturday evening to a call at the store called Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St. The Robesonian was told he was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then transferred elsewhere after being attacked.

The altercation was captured on video and circulated over social media throughout the weekend. Various people offered prayers and expressed their support for Sale. Many complained about the store.

A 34-year-old man named James Thompson has been charged with felony assault in the attack on Sale. His original bond was $75,000, but Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he worked to get that doubled to $150,000 because of the nature of the charge and his criminal history.

Henegan said this latest incident is pushing the police department to seek more options for getting crime at the store under control.

“I’ve been looking over our laws and ordinances to see if there’s anything we an do to bring them into compliance,” he said. “We’re looking at all alternative options.”

The Maxton Board of Commissioners began talking about ways to reduce crime at the store during an October board meeting, shortly after an incident in which a store clerk hit a man with a baseball bat. Commissioner Paul McDowell said at the meeting that there also have been shootings at the store.

“There was a lot of concern from the commissioners,” Henegan said.

Commissioners Victor Womack said Monday that the biggest problem is the store being open 24 hours a day.

“Whenever you have a place open for 24 hours in that type of neighborhood, you’re going to have some trouble,” he said. “But we can’t just make the owners close the store.”

The neighborhood has been described as low-income and high-crime.

Womack said the owners are not to blame for the crime.

“They can’t control what goes on out there,” he said.

At the October meeting, Police Chief John Ruppe said he had compiled a 4-inch-thick file of past complaints and altercations at the store and will be presenting it to the federal and state law enforcement, and to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Ruppe could not be reached Monday for comment.

“There’s a lot of loitering going on there,” Henegan said. “There’s just a lot of activity.”

Sale took to Facebook to describe what happened.

According to Sale, he answered a call and about six or seven people jumped him.

“I fought back as much as I could and broke away to chase after the first person who hit me until my vision became blurry and I couldn’t go any further,” he wrote. “I’m thankful that things didn’t end up as worse as it could’ve been and I thank God for being with me. Thank you to everyone who has called and checked on me. I’m in high spirits and even with what happened I’m ready to go back to work.”

Sale could be seen on the post with a cut under his right eye. He appeared to be in a hospital.

The 31-second video shows a man hitting the officer in front of a convenience store while a people watch.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_james-thompson-1.jpg

