Chalk Banks to host hike

WAGRAM — The North Carolina State Parks System will start 2020 off with a guided hike on Jan. 1 at the Lumber River State Park at Chalk Banks in Wagram.

According to Park Ranger Zachary Lunn, the New Year’s Day hike has been held for eight years.

It’s a site that oozes with history and natural beauty.

“Chalk Banks holds the distinction as the place where General Sherman’s army crossed the Lumber River on its way back up north during the Civil War,” Lunn said. “Artifacts of indigenous peoples have been found on the park as well.”

Hikers of all ages can meet at the Chalk Banks Access Area Entrance at 1:30 p.m. and should plan to dress appropriately for the weather, which is forecast to be partly sunny and in the upper 50s. Hikers are also urged to bring a bottle of water and wear comfortable walking shoes.

The hike, which begins at 2 p.m., will be about 2 miles in length and last between one hour and 90 minutes.

Along the way, hikers can expect to hear all about the history and fauna of the area.

“Rangers will discuss plants and animals that the Lumber River supports,” Lunn explained. “The historical importance of the river will also be touched upon, including logging operations and General Sherman’s crossing.”

The hike will be led by Lunn and Ranger Brannon Bryson.

Guided hikes and other programs are offered year-round and interested hikers are urged to keep an eye on the park’s website at www.ncparks.gov/lumber-river-state-park/home for upcoming events.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]