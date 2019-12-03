Scotland County could be merging voting precincts

LAURINBURG — There will be a few changes for voters ahead starting with bthe 2020 primary election, such as having to have a photo ID and, for some in Scotland County, potential new precincts.

Scotland County Board of Elections Director Dell Parker spoke to Scotland County commissioners on Monday about the request from the board to do away with three precincts.

“We are trying to go from 10 voting precincts down to seven voting precincts,” Parker said. “What that does is it will actually put our precincts more in line with the number of registered voters in each precinct.”

Parker told commissioners the request was submitted to the State Board of Elections, which will be meeting later this week and the county should hear if it’s approved by the end of the week.

“With these precinct changes, we’d have to hire less precincts officials and when we go in to buy new voting equipment you’d have to buy less,” Parker said. “So just a rough number off the top, it would save the county roughly over $33,000.”

The three precincts that will be closing would be Precinct 5 at Johns Fire Station, Precinct 6 at East Laurinburg and Precinct 8 at Sneads Grove.

Precinct 5 will combine with Precinct 2 at the Learning Center, Precinct 6 will combine with Precinct 1 at the County Annex Building and Precinct 8 will combine with Precinct 9 at Laurel Hill.

The precincts will also be renumbered after the combinations as well, if it is approved by the state.

Parker also talked to the commissioners about purchasing new equipment.

“The machines we currently have were purchased back in 2006 and our goal is to start replacing these in 2020,” Parker said. “To replace voting equipment is actually the decision of the county commissioners board and that decision is supposed to be based on a recommendation from the board of elections.”

Before purchasing the equipment the elections office must go through two demonstrations from certified voting systems vendors and Parker encouraged the commissioners to attend those demonstrations. The demonstrations will be on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The demonstrations are also open to the public.

In other business:

— The board re-elected Bob Davis, nominated by Whit Gibson, as chair and Carol McCall, nominated by Betty Blue Gholston, as vice-chair. Both went unchallenged and the votes for each were unanimous.

— Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis updated the commissioners on the full designation for the new Scotland Campus. McInnis told the board funding is approved and the staff is currently being hired to allow for Scotland residents to get the same opportunities they’ve been traveling to get. He added RichmondCC is looking to host an open house each semester to allow for residents to see the program offered.

