Maxton man gets 7 years for selling cocaine

RALEIGH — A Maxton man on Tuesday was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to distributing cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Benda Ray Locklear, 46, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 to possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. After he serves his sentence, he will be on supervised release for five years.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in March 2018 began investigating Locklear, who was working with another person to bring about 35 pounds of cocaine into Robeson County. Investigators determined on March 21, 2018, that several of the kilograms of cocaine had been sold, and that Locklear was in possession of several thousand dollars from the sales at his residence. Higdon said it also was determined that Locklear still had about 17 pounds of cocaine.

The next day, investigators stopped a vehicle being driven by Locklear and searched his residence. They found a hollowed-out vehicle battery and heat-sealed bags. Investigators then searched another residence, and found $193,960 in cash. Another search of a residence in Maxton resulted in the seizure of about 17 pounds of cocaine.

Higdon said Locklear admitted to investigators that he had received four hollowed-out batteries containing 16 kilograms of cocaine.

This case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative, which emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s offices to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

Assistant United States Attorney Scott Lemmon prosecuted the case and Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle handed down the sentence.