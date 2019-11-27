Police make arrest in shooting case

LAURINBURG — Police here have made an arrest in connection with a shooting death on Nov. 17 on College Drive.

According to investigators, three males broke into a 2015 Chevrolet Impala by breaking a window while the vehicle was parked at a residence on College Drive. Reports state several items were removed from the car before the three men attempted to get into the residence.

According to Capt. Chris Young, the residence was occupied at the time, and the commotion awakened them.

” (They) observed that the three males were armed with a firearm (and) the resident discharged their firearm, striking Martez Ellerbe, 16, of Laurinburg, who died at the scene.”

Young added that the other two males fled on foot, leaving Martez Ellerbe behind.

“As officers canvassed the area, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was located parked on the roadway of Kinlaw Drive, which is one block from College Drive,” he said. “The vehicle was found to be stolen from Hammond Drive during the early morning hours of Nov. 17, prior to the shooting on College Drive.”

Young said video evidence from several locations throughout Laurinburg was obtained which showed the three males with the Camaro prior to the shooting incident. Detectives were also able to identify the two males who fled from the residence as Jonathan Thomas Montrea Smith, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile. Evidence further revealed that the three males had stolen the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro from Hammond Drive in Laurinburg.

The investigation reportedly revealed that, after taking the Camaro, Smith, Ellerbe and the 15-year-old left the Camaro on Kinlaw Drive, walked through the paths leading to College Drive, where they broke into the Impala before attempting to gain entry to the residence.

Police arrested Smith and charged him with breaking and entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, attempted first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, larceny of motor vehicle and four counts of felony conspiracy. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Young said juvenile petitions have been obtained for the 15-year-old for breaking and entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, attempted first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, larceny of motor vehicle and four counts of felony conspiracy.

No charges will be filed for the resident on College Drive regarding the death of Ellerbe.

Break-in suspect was shot, killed by resident