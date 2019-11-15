Break-in

LAURINBURG — Smithfield’s on McKay Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into four vehicle’s toolboxes.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Hair Art on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had passed a counterfeit bill in the last week. but was not noticed until the bank discovered it.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had gained their Social Security number over the phone in a scam.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that she noticed fraudulent charges on her account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Deandre Mikal, 17, of Short Street was arrested Thursday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

