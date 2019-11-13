A new favorite … cranberry chicken with goat cheese

I might have discovered my new favorite meal-prep dish — or maybe just my new favorite chicken dish: cranberry chicken.

I was on the hunt to do something different for my meal preps, since I’m trying to get back into that for at least lunches, and you can only eat so much chicken quinoa burrito bowls.

I like using chicken for my meal preps since it seems to last the full four days in the fridge without turning any type of way. Fish is a little difficult and I’m trying to cut back on red meat, so that’s out. Now on my continuous Pinterest search, I came across a “cranberry glazed chicken with goat cheese,” so I began looking at various recipes and ended up combining two for this delicious meal. As part of my meal prep, I also did brown rice and peas cooked in chicken broth with a lot of garlic but I got sick of that after two days.

I used chicken tenderloins that I buy in bulk from the Sam’s Club freezer section for this which meant I cooked them from frozen about half-way then added everything so you can do it that way or cook it in the entire time with the cranberry mixture.

I will also add that because the cranberry mixture is red your chicken will not look cooked and will look raw when you pull it out of the oven but when you cut into it, it will be done — the red from the sauce just makes it not as appetizing.

***

Ingredients …

8 pieces of chicken tenderloin

1 can of whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup of Thai sweet chili sauce

1 cup of goat cheese

3 tablespoons of garlic powder

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Set oven on 375 degrees and place chicken on a foil lined baking sheet. Add salt and pepper to taste along with adding garlic powder. Cook for 15 minutes.

In a small bowl combine Thai sweet chili sauce and cranberry sauce. Mix until smooth and even then spread onto the chicken evenly covering each piece. Cook for another 15 minutes.

Once chicken is cooked top with goat cheese to finish off the dish and serve. If you’re going to use this as a meal prep wait until the chicken has cooled to room temperature then place in a container and in the fridge. Eat within four to five days.

