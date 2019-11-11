Real estate broker to teach pre-licensing class at RCC

Wilson Wilson

HAMLET — Moore County native and real estate broker Diane Wilson will be teaching a real estate class at Richmond Community College in January.

In order to qualify for a Real Estate Broker License in North Carolina, you must successfully complete a broker pre-licensing course with a minimum of 75 classroom hours at a North Carolina school approved by the NC Real Estate Commission. RichmondCC is an approved school.

Running from Jan. 21 through April 9, the class will cover real estate terms, contracts, leases, ownership, licensing law, finance, valuation and building construction. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., plus two Saturday classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and March 21. All classes will be held on the Hamlet campus of the RichmondCC.

About the instructor

Wilson began her career in real estate with Towering Pines Real Estate in 2015 after retiring as a paramedic for Moore County.

“Since getting my license as a real estate broker, I have obtained my Graduate Realtor Institute designation,” Wilson said.

In 2019, she became an approved instructor to teach the Real Estate Pre-licensing class by the North Carolina Real Estate Commission.

“I enjoy working with my clients, both buyers and sellers, and helping them obtain their end goal, and I look forward to helping my students obtain their goals,” she said.

Wilson is also very involved in her community. She is an ambassador for the Moore County Chamber, and she is a 2018 graduate of the Moore County Leadership Institute and became a co-facilitator of the program this year. She is also involved with the local Habitat of the Sandhills and serves on the board for the Professional Women Network of Moore County.

How to sign up

To sign up for the real estate class or to learn more, contact Workforce & Economic Development Program Director Angineek Gillenwater at (910) 410-1848 or [email protected] — or visit www.richmondcc.edu/realestate.