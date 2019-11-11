Scotland County gathers to honor veterans

LAURINBURG — The temperatures rose and the sun came out late Monday morning for the local annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Crowds gathered at Legion Park for the annual event put on by the Scotland County Veterans’ Council. State, county and city officials also came to honor the sacrifices of soldiers past and present while the Scotland High School JROTC posted and retired the colors for the event.

Lt. Col. Karl McCloud, a retired United States Army veteran, was the keynote speaker for the event. Currently, McCloud is working with the Scotland High School JROTC.

“It’s an honor to see and serve you, veterans, here today,” McCloud said. “Whether you are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine or Coast Guard … I salute you as a veteran.”

McCloud spoke of his family — growing up in Germany, as his father was in the military — and learning values that were passed on from the military. He added he wasn’t the only one who followed in his father’s footsteps with all three brothers going into different branches.

“Us veterans took a sworn oath to defend and protect these values and our way of life,” McCloud said. “You stood up and said I will and you feel the chill go down your spine. You continue to have that oath even though you have days behind you as retired but we still have that oath at heart.”

He added that veterans continue to do what they’re supposed to do and thanked fellow veterans for their service in keeping the United States free. McCloud also asked veterans to come to speak to the JROTC students.

“We employee you as veterans to come visit us at our school,” McCloud said. “You have a vast background to help us. These kids are our future … you still have valuable things to offer them, your experiences, places you’ve been, things you’ve done, continue to spread that news.”

The crowds also enjoyed music performed by Benita Mullia as well as a 21-gun salute.

