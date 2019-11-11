500 enjoy the annual oyster roast fundraiser

LAURINBURG — Dozens of pounds of oysters, shrimp, chicken wings and hush puppies were consumed by the hundreds of people who were in attendance for the annual Chamber on the Half Shell at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center.

Participantsy, who came from throughout the North Carolina and South Carolina region, braved the chilly evening to enjoy the freshly steamed oysters in the annual fundraising event put on by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the St. Andrews soccer team brought out steaming tubs of oysters more consistently than in years past with the addition of another cooker to get the fresh oysters out to the lines of tables.

“The new addition helped a lot … I don’t think we had anyone waiting very long for oysters,” said RoastMaster Roylin Hammond. “If we did, I didn’t know it — it worked much better to have the three cookers this year … we usually cook around 55 bushels but I think this year we’ve done a better job of serving them hot so nobody is throwing them away and I don’t see many on the tables.”

Throughout the evening as attendees munched on the variety of food provided, they were also able to enjoy music by Mark McKinney and Company as well as socializing under the heat of the several heat lamps throughout the building.

“It’s a good feeling to have everyone in the community to come together and support the Chamber,” said Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jay Todd. “This event is unlike anything else in Scotland County and it’s always good to see so many people out having a good time together.”

This year the event sold out of its tickets, with 500 people waited to get their fill of oysters, polishing off 50 bushels of the steamed mollusks throughout the evening.

“This is an amazing turnout and it keeps getting better year after year,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We’re blessed to have so much participation and to have sponsors who want to participate in this event.”

